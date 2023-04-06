CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Bloomer man was convicted Thursday for his role in the overdose death of a Holcombe woman in March 2019.

Dylan E. Henderson, 30, 1423 X-Ray St., pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless homicide involving the delivery of drugs. Henderson and his accomplice, Zachary W. Dietrich, 31, of Thorp, have been convicted of providing drugs that led to the death of Carissa R. Kasmeirski. In November, Dietrich was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in Kasmeirski’s death.