CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Bloomer man who was convicted of his fifth drunken-driving offense after he was arrested at more than four times the legal limit of alcohol in his system will serve 18 months in prison.

Anthony W. Minto, 44, 1804 Priddy St., pleaded no contest Wednesday in Chippewa County Court to OWI-5th offense and misdemeanor-level hit and run. A blood draw showed Minto had a 0.376 blood alcohol level.

