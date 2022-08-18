CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Bloomer man who was convicted of his fifth drunken-driving offense after he was arrested at more than four times the legal limit of alcohol in his system will serve 18 months in prison.
Anthony W. Minto, 44, 1804 Priddy St., pleaded no contest Wednesday in Chippewa County Court to OWI-5th offense and misdemeanor-level hit and run. A blood draw showed Minto had a 0.376 blood alcohol level.
In addition to the prison sentence, Judge James Isaacson ordered Minto to serve 18 months of extended supervision and pay $3,706 in court costs and fine. Minto’s driver’s license was permanently revoked, and he must take an alcohol assessment program. He was given credit for 13 days already served. He must submit a DNA sample, and while on probation, he cannot consume alcohol or enter taverns.
According to the criminal complaint, a Bloomer police officer stopped Minto’s car at 2:05 a.m. Sept. 8, 2020, as Minto was driving west on 17th Ave., near Riggs Street, after the officer observed the vehicle driving erratically, often heading left of center.
Minto admitted he had been drinking at a nearby tavern and should not have been driving. A preliminary breath test taken at the scene showed a .365 blood-alcohol level. He refused to submit to a blood draw, so a judge signed a search warrant to obtain one.
The hit-and-run conviction stems from a separate incident on April 23, 2022, and that incident is factored into the sentencing on the drunk-driving sentence. According to the criminal complaint in that case, Minto’s vehicle struck another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 64 and Highway 40 in Bloomer, and he didn’t stop; the person who was struck called law enforcement and followed Minto’s vehicle to his home. Minto’s ex-wife told police that Minto exited the home out a back door and fled the area, saying he was intoxicated.
Court records show Minto was convicted of his fourth drunken-driving offense in 2016. He was ordered to serve 115 days in jail and his driver’s license was revoked 27 months.