A Bloomer man accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman after she had been drinking will be sentenced Jan. 15.
Kemone T. Golden, 23, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to amended misdemeanor charges: one count of fourth-degree sexual assault and three counts of disorderly conduct.
Golden was originally charged with felony counts of second-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer met with a woman Jan. 28, 2018, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital because she believed she was sexually assaulted after going out on Water Street the night before.
The woman said she also noticed $520 missing from her vehicle after the assault occurred.
The woman said she was at a Water Street tavern with a friend at 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2018.
After a few drinks, the woman said her friend began talking with a man.
The next thing the woman recalled, she was sitting in her vehicle outside her residence.
The woman said she had no memory of what happened from the time she was at the tavern until she was parked outside her residence.
The woman’s cousin was at the woman’s residence.
The cousin said the woman was wearing a shirt and was naked from the waist down when she came home.
The cousin watched the woman go into her room and then go to sleep.
The woman told police she was intoxicated, but didn’t think she had an excessive amount.
The woman wondered if she was possibly drugged.
The woman said the missing $520 was taken from a small purse in the center console.
The woman said the man that was talking to her friend inside the tavern may at one point also been in her vehicle.
The woman said she had no recollection of any sexual intercourse and would not have consented to the act.
A sexual assault exam was completed on the woman. Golden was identified as a possible source of DNA collected during the exam.
During an interview with police, Golden denied ever having sex with an unconscious person or with a person against her will.
The officer showed Golden a picture of the woman and he denied having sex with her.