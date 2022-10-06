CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Bloomer man who sold drugs in Chippewa Falls to a rural Wausau man, who later died of an overdose, has been sentenced to serve six years in prison.

Dylan E. Henderson, 29, 1423 X-Ray St., was convicted in Marathon County Court of first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs. Judge Gregory Strasser ordered six years of prison, along with nine years of extended supervision. However, Henderson was given jail credit for 1,047 days already served, so he has roughly three years remaining.

