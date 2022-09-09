BLOOMER — A former Bloomer school district employee accused of having sex with a 16-year-old female student pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor-level charge of sexual intercourse with a child age 16 or older.

Noah R. Lane, 23, 714 Thompson St., was charged in August 2021 with two counts of sex assault of a student by school staff in Chippewa County Court. The criminal complaint states that Noah Lane had sexual intercourse with the 16-year-old girl in the parking lot of a Bloomer business in December 2020.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com