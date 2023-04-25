CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Bloomer woman has been charged with physically assaulting a 2 1/2-year-old child at a daycare center.

Lyndcey D. Jordheim, 29, 13914 40th St., has been charged in Chippewa County Court with child abuse-intentionally causing harm and substantial abuse-intentional bodily harm. Both charges have a modifier of physical abuse of a child by a child care provider. Judge Ben Lane released Jordheim on a signature bond. She will return to court May 9.