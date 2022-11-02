EAU CLAIRE— After nine hours of deliberation and amendment discussion over two days, the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors finally approved its budget for 2023 Wednesday night.
The board reconvened Wednesday, after several hours of discussion Tuesday, to finish reviewing the recommended budget, which ultimately passed on a 23-5 vote. The updated budget calls for spending $152,767,205, which includes $41,508,175 in allowable levy, as well as $5,095,150 in bonding projects.
The board discussed 19 amendments for possible capital expenditures and county staff positions.
Two amendments were passed in regard to funding capital projects in Culture and Recreation and Conservation and Economic Development through America Rescue Plan Act dollars instead of bonding. These projects include improvements at Beaver Creek Reserve, lake rehabilitation projects and county parks. This reallocation decreases bonding by $1,663,998.
The passing of those amendments leaves $1.4 million in allocated ARPA funds.
“The purpose of these amendments is to reduce our dependence on borrowing and paying interest,” Supervisor Dane Zook said. “We need to worry about today or there will be no tomorrow.”
The board also approved an amendment that will create one full-time jail lieutenant and four full-time patrol deputies in the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office. The salary and fleet associated with this position will be funded by the unassigned general fund balance.
Several supervisors expressed concerns about the emergency response time in the eastern part of the county and supported additional staff for the sheriff’s department.
“There’s 655 square miles of Eau Claire County; it takes 20 minutes to get across it and these people are by the nature of their job our first responders,” Zook said. “They are extremely valuable, they are not just law enforcement they are our first person there for everyone’s safety.”
The amendment passed with a vote of 26-2.
All of the amendments pertaining to the Department of Human Services failed to muster support. These amendments included removing two administrative positions, one family services position and two behavioral health positions as well as decreasing contracted services.
“Human services provides a vital service, healthy people pay taxes, healthy people contribute to the economy and in the long run funding these positions is fiscally responsible,” Supervisor Nathan Otto said oppose the amendments to abolish the DHS positions.
Other amendments passed
Grant $2,000 to Project Lifesaver from the unassigned general fund balance. The project is a rescue program for Eau Claire County’s vulnerable individuals, either children or adults, with cognitive impairments or medical conditions that may put them at risk for wandering and becoming lost.
Abolish .4 FTE Coon Fork Park Ranger and create 1.0 FTE Parks & Program Manager, to be funded by the unassigned general fund balance. This amendment features an expenditure increase of $72,844.
Create 1.0 FTE for a Network Analyst to focus on cybersecurity and data analytics to be funded from unassigned general fund balance cybersecurity risks like ransomware, which can take over entire systems, and data thefts have become increasingly prevalent.
Increase Highway capital projects funded by bond proceeds by $400,000 to a total amount of $2,823,738. The increase is necessary to maintain a favorable PASER rating and to ensure that county road infrastructure does not deteriorate.