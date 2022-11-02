EAU CLAIRE— After nine hours of deliberation and amendment discussion over two days, the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors finally approved its budget for 2023 Wednesday night.

The board reconvened Wednesday, after several hours of discussion Tuesday, to finish reviewing the recommended budget, which ultimately passed on a 23-5 vote. The updated budget calls for spending $152,767,205, which includes $41,508,175 in allowable levy, as well as $5,095,150 in bonding projects.