Eau Claire County is moving forward with a review of its Department of Human Services, although the County Board on Tuesday voted 15-11 to indefinitely postpone a resolution authorizing spending up to $30,000 from the county's contingency fund to pay for it.
The resolution, proposed by the board's Budget and Finance Committee, also called for creating an ad hoc committee to define parameters for a consultant, monitor the company’s progress and report back to the board.
Norb Kirk, the county's finance director, said Thursday he was waiting for a proposal to come back from consultant Clifton Larson Allen.
He is hoping the review is less than $30,000 and the county is able to absorb the cost in existing budgets.
Concerns about Department of Human Services continued budget overages prompted several County Board supervisors to propose the review, which was recommended by the Budget & Finance Committee.
"Until (Supervisor) Mark Beckfield and I started floating the idea, no one thought about doing this," Supervisor Steve Chilson said.
Kirk and a team in the Department of Human Services began working with Clifton Larson Allen after learning about Beckfield and Chilson's suggestion, County Administrator Kathryn Schauf told the board Tuesday.
"I think bringing in outside eyes in a good thing," Beckfield said.