A public boat landing and fishing spot in Chippewa Falls will be impacted next month when Xcel Energy changes the Chippewa River's water level to allow maintenance on its hydroelectric dam.
The utility company announced Monday that it will do a 4-foot temporary drawdown of the Chippewa Falls Flowage in mid-August for an inspection and repairs on parts of the dam that are usually underwater.
Changing the water level is expected to limit access at times to the public boat landing off Pumphouse Road, which is upstream from the dam. Use of a canoe take-out and fishing pier — both located between the dam and boat landing — also will reduced during the drawdown.
The drawdown is scheduled to begin Aug. 11, and the inspection and repairs will take place during the week of Aug. 19. After the work is completed, the flowage will be refilled over three days.