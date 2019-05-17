Eau Claire police confirmed Friday that a body has been recovered from the Chippewa River.
Police did not say the location where the body was found.
More information on the identity of the body is expected to be released on Monday.
Police have been searching for two missing males.
Williamefipiano G. Hessel, a 17-year-old student at North High School, was last seen swimming in the Chippewa River near Domer Park with friends on April 23.
At 7:28 p.m. that night, the Eau Claire Police Department was notified of a person in the river struggling.
Officers learned Hessel and three acquaintances were jumping off the cliffs at Mount Simon Park into the river. Hessel swam further into the river, became distressed and could be heard calling for help.
Rescue personnel were immediately called, and the river and surrounding area were immediately searched, but Hessel wasn’t found.
James B. Liedtka, a 28-year-old UW-Stout student, was last seen at 1:13 a.m. Nov. 4 walking east behind the Pickle Tavern on Water Street toward the bike trail.