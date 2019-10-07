Human remains found in Menomonie last month have been identified as a man missing since 2018.
The Menomonie Police Department on Monday said the remains were positively identified as Lucas Michael Libersky, 35, of Menomonie.
Libersky was reported as missing and was last seen March 6, 2018. His death remains under investigation.
Authorities are asking if anyone has information regarding Libersky's death to contact the Menomonie Police Department at 715-232-2198.
Anonymous tips can be submitted through Dunn County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-Dunn or dunncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
Officers responded at 7:34 p.m. Sept. 12 to reports of remains found in a wooded area near the 300 block of 28th Avenue in Menomonie; they were identified as human on Sept. 16.
The police department is receiving assistance on the investigation from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Dunn County Medical Examiner's Office, Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Dunn County's Sheriff's Office and Dunn County District Attorney's Office.