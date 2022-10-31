The body found in Putnam Park late Friday morning has been identified as Thomas J. Polski, 32, of Danbury.
According to UW-Eau Claire police:
Polski's body was found at 11:35 a.m. in the Putnam Park area adjacent to the campus.
Polski was unresponsive and emergency personnel were notified.
Polski has no ties to UW-Eau Claire and there is no immediate threat to the community.
The cause of death was not released.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
