BARRON — The body of the 22-year-old Cumberland man who was missing for more than a week has been found.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department:
A homeowner called Tuesday to report that a truck crashed on the shoreline of his property on the west side of Silver Lake.
Deputies and Department of Natural Resources personnel were already on the lake searching the area and responded to the scene.
Deputies arrived to find the deceased body of Benjamin Jacobson, along with his truck, which crashed into an embankment and brush.