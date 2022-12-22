CHIPPEWA FALLS — The 61-year-old carnival worker accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in a vehicle after they left the Northern Wisconsin State Fair grounds in July was successful Wednesday in getting his bond lowered, but it wound up not being low enough for him to get released.

Craig D. McPherson, who has a Georgia address and family in Illinois, was charged in July in Chippewa County Court with sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 and second-degree sexual assault. Both charges carry a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, 15 years of extended supervision, and a $100,000 fine.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com