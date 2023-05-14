A kids pedal tractor pull was among activities offered at the annual SpringFest at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edwards St., in Chippewa Falls. The festival will return to the fairgrounds Friday through Sunday.
A kids pedal tractor pull was among activities offered at the annual SpringFest at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edwards St., in Chippewa Falls. The festival will return to the fairgrounds Friday through Sunday.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The 12th annual SpringFest in Chippewa Falls will feature a familiar headliner on Friday, along with a Tennessee-based singer who is expected to pack the stands.
Boogie and the Yo-Yoz will make their 11th festival appearance. Springfest co-organizer Hugh Crane said the band plays just a handful of shows in western Wisconsin every year, and they have carved out a niche at the festival.
"And the crowds just keep getting bigger," Crane said. "(Fans) come because they play all kinds of music, and they so much energy. They've been very loyal to us."
Crane is enthusiastic about the Saturday headliner, as they are bringing in the honkytonk-flavored singer John Stone, based out of Nashville, Tenn.
"It's the biggest act we've ever brought in," Crane said. "He's played at the White House five times. He's done (military) tours. He does everything from Brooks & Dunn to AC/DC. He will knock their socks off. They call him 'the King of Lower Broadway.'"
Stone also plays on Kid Rock's "Chillin the Most Cruise."
SpringFest opens at 4 p.m. Friday and at 11 a.m. Saturday. Both headliners play on the main stage at 7:30 p.m. There are numerous other acts during the day on the smaller stages.
While he's not a well-known act in our area, Crane said that Stone has devout fans who are traveling from across the state to see him. They have sold numerous tickets to people coming from outside the Chippewa Valley.
"We have the hightest VIP sales we've ever had," Crane said.
SpringFest was traditionally held the final week of April, but they often struggled with cool temperatures that kept fans away; this marks the third year it has been moved to mid-May. In 2021 with great weather, they drew 3,500 to 4,000 patrons. Last year, with colder weather, the festival struggled, Crane said.
SpringFest was created by the Rotary Foundation, with proceeds going into their organization and distributed to area non-profits. Crane said last year they were able to fund the Chippewa Falls mentoring program, the YMCA's afterschool food program, and Feed My People.
"Since we've started SpringFest, we're well in excess of $200,000 into our club and back into the community," Crane said. "It was set up to be a celebration of our community and a fundraiser for our Rotary Foundation, and it's accomplished both."
More than 30 vendors are on hand, along with multiple food trucks, he added.
Last year, they replaced a kubb tournament with a corn hole tournament. Crane said the number of teams signed up to compete this year have more than doubled, with at least 50 squads.
The event continues to evolve. Organizers eliminated a Sunday show a few years ago, and they also have dropped a 5-kilometer race. Crane previously explained that the shorter schedule worked better for lining up volunteers.
The Chippewa Falls Rotary Foundation started the event in 2011 to offer another festival at the fairgrounds to complement the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in July and Oktoberfest in September.