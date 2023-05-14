CHIPPEWA FALLS — The 12th annual SpringFest in Chippewa Falls will feature a familiar headliner on Friday, along with a Tennessee-based singer who is expected to pack the stands.

Boogie and the Yo-Yoz will make their 11th festival appearance. Springfest co-organizer Hugh Crane said the band plays just a handful of shows in western Wisconsin every year, and they have carved out a niche at the festival.