Nearing the finish line

Brent Wathke, 40, of Eau Claire (wearing number 2025) was soaked at mile 25 of the Boston Marathon on Monday, as heavy rains came down in the final miles of the race. Wathke finished his fourth Boston Marathon in 2 hours, 49 minutes, 13 seconds.

 Submitted photo

BOSTON — Monday was the fourth time that Brent Wathke has run the Boston Marathon, and he has never seen such huge crowds at the prestigious race.

“The crowds were insane,” said Wathke, 40, of Eau Claire. “It was hard to even think, it was so loud.”