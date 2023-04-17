BOSTON — Monday was the fourth time that Brent Wathke has run the Boston Marathon, and he has never seen such huge crowds at the prestigious race.
“The crowds were insane,” said Wathke, 40, of Eau Claire. “It was hard to even think, it was so loud.”
Wathke finished the marathon in two hours, 49 minutes, 13 seconds, which is a 6:28 average per mile for the 26.2-mile course. He brought his wife, Becky, and their two children to this year’s event, which marked the 10th anniversary of the bombing that killed three people and injured hundreds more.
“Every time you come here, it’s on your mind,” Wathke said of the bombing. “Saturday, the day of the 10-year anniversary, they had police standing guard, the whole day, switching shifts. So, that was hard to see.”
Wathke noted that the Boston Red Sox wore blue-and-yellow, the Boston Marathon colors, and the Boston Celtics wore similar colors in warmups over the weekend.
“The city did a lot to recognize the anniversary of it,” Wathke said. “I saw signs on the course, ‘10 Years Boston Strong.’ If you’re a local, you are showing up.”
The Boston Marathon is unique because runners must qualify to participate, based on a combination of their age and gender in prior races. About 30,000 people were expected to participate Monday, including the 20 finishers from western Wisconsin.
Wathke said it was a difficult winter to prepare for a spring marathon.
“”I had to spend more time on the treadmill than I wouuld have liked,” he said, adding he lifted weights more this winter. “I think that pulled me through.”
This year marked Wathke’s best finishing time of his four Boston Marathons. However, he said he wasn’t feeling great on the course. But the conditions were decent.
“It’s foggy and kind of a mist the whole run,” Wathke said. “Then, it started to downpour at (mile) 24. It was cool; it was a good day to run.”
Betsy Larson, 41, of Altoona completed her second Boston Marathon. She loves that the runners are treated like stars. She was glad to be part of the 10th anniversary after the bombing.
“It’s pretty emotional,” Larson said. “The city really embraces it, and to have that happen to them, it’s prety devastating. It was an added bonus to come back and pay our respects.”
Unfortunately for Larson, she said it rained 75% of the time she was on the course. But she raved about the spectators.
“They are so awesome,” Larson said. “The crowd support there is like no other marathon. There isn’t one spot on the course where there isn’t a supporter.”
Sarah McCutcheon, 45, of Eau Claire qualified with Larson last summer at the Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minn., and they started the run together Monday. It was McCutcheon’s first-ever Boston Marathon and her 16th marathon overall.
“This is a big deal for me,” McCutcheon said. “Finishing was a pretty emotional moment. I don’t think you can imagine what it’s like until you are here. This city is so welcoming.”
McCutcheon said the anniversary of the bombing wasn’t a factor in her decision to run this year.
“When I realized it was the 10-year anniversary, it made me a little nervous,” she admits. She said the memorial erected is beautiful, but it’s also a bit eerie.
Theresa Monpas, 35, of Eau Claire, had a later starting wave, so it was raining on her at the start line.
“It rained on and off the rest of the race,” Monpas said. “It rained a lot harder, and your shoes get filled with water. It was very cool, but it’s a hard course.”
This was Monpas’ first Boston Marathon; she qualified last spring at the Eau Claire Marathon. She felt the pain from the big hills in the final miles.
“It was intimidating,” Monpas said. “It was a good experience, but I’m hurting. It’s a painful finish.”
Monpas also went because she had managed to qualify, and the anniversary wasn’t a factor for her.
“There were tons of people with ‘Boston Strong’ signs,” she said. “It was eerie running through the finishing chute.”
The Boston Marathon organization announced that participants from 120 countries and all 50 states were expected to run. Also, 264 members of the “One Fund” community — those injured by the attack or their friends and family, or associated charities — also were participating.