Eagle Scout project

Boy Scouts from Troop 34 replaced a rail crossing in Carson Park. The project was organized by Chi Hi freshman Henry Johnson, who is working toward his Eagle Scout.

 Submitted photo

EAU CLAIRE — Henry Johnson has loved trains as long as he can remember. When he was thinking of ideas for an Eagle Scout project, he decided he wanted to do something that helped out an area railroad.

Johnson, 15, organized a project to refurbish an old grade crossing at the Chippewa Valley Railroad in Carson Park. A group of about 35 volunteers worked last Saturday and Sunday to replace the old ballast, ties and decking.