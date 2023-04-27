EAU CLAIRE — Henry Johnson has loved trains as long as he can remember. When he was thinking of ideas for an Eagle Scout project, he decided he wanted to do something that helped out an area railroad.
Johnson, 15, organized a project to refurbish an old grade crossing at the Chippewa Valley Railroad in Carson Park. A group of about 35 volunteers worked last Saturday and Sunday to replace the old ballast, ties and decking.
“I’ve been a lover of trains from an early age,” Johnson said. “At the start of last year, I signed up to be a volunteer of the railroad.”
Johnson, a freshman at Chippewa Falls High School, joined the Cub Scouts when he was six and has worked his way up through the ranks over the past nine years. The town of Eagle Point resident is now a member of Troop 34, based out of Lake Hallie. He loves what he has gotten out of being a Boy Scout.
“It kind of sets you up for real life,” Johnson said. “I wanted to have my Eagle Scout project done by the time I’m 16.”
He met with Dave Peterson, president of the Chippewa Valley Railroad, and came up with the idea of refurbishing the aging crossing.
“It had been 10 years since the last time it was done,” Johnson explained. “It could cause a derailment because of soft boards. We all decided it would be a good project to do.”
The volunteers worked about 11 hours between Saturday and Sunday, with the Chippewa Valley Railroad paying for the cost of the repairs. Johnson said eight to 10 of the volunteers were from the railroad organization, and the rest were scouts and their family members.
“We replaced (the deck) with screws that will be easier to take out,” Johnson said. “Dave thinks it will last longer because we used treated wood.”
Peterson, the club president, was impressed with Johnson’s proposal.
“Our club has worked with others on Eagle Scout projects in the past,” Peterson said. “It teaches them how to plan and organize. He took that on with his troop.”
Peterson praised Johnson for his work within the train club.
“He’s a good person. He’s very interested in electronics and he’s worked with our conductor,” Peterson said. “He’s really found his niche. He’s an asset to our club.”
The Chippewa Valley Railroad Association was formed in 1975.
“The objective was to operate a steam locomotive in the Chippewa Valley area for educational recreational, and historical purposes,” the organization’s website reads. “After exploring several alternatives, the decision was made to purchase a steam train set from Strum Steam Engine Days, Strum, WI, build a park railroad in Carson Park.” The first frain was operated in June 1978. The organization opens for the season after Memorial Day.