MENOMONIE — The identity of a man who died this weekend after his motorcycle collided with a deer has been released by authorities.
Kevin Edgemon, 49, of Boyceville died on Saturday at an Eau Claire hospital from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.
The collision occurred at 9:09 p.m. on Friday on U.S. 12, east of 250th Street, in the Dunn County town of Lucas.
Edgemon, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle when it hit a deer. When sheriff's deputies arrived at the crash scene, Edgemon was unresponsive and suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to the hospital, where he died the next day.