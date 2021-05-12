EAU CLAIRE — An annual community breakfast that promotes the local agricultural industry will be run as a drive-thru event next month.
After taking last year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Breakfast in the Valley is returning this year by selling boxes of food produced by local farms and businesses.
This week the Chamber finalized the lineup of food and beverage products from local companies that will be included in each package. Boxes will include bananas, cheese curds, block gouda cheese, meat sticks, coffee K-cup pods, horseradish, honey sticks, milk, butter, orange juice and commemorative Breakfast in the Valley coffee mugs. Coupons for eggs and Culver's frozen custard are included in each box.
Boxes cost $15 for the medium size with one mug or $25 for a large with two mugs.
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce has begun taking pre-orders for food boxes through through its website, eauclairechamber.org.
Orders can only be picked up between 6 and 10 a.m. on Friday, June 11, at the Eau Claire County Expo Center, 5530 Fairview Drive.
The Expo Center is the usual location for the breakfast, which has drawn in crowds of thousands of people for a sit-down meal in prior years.