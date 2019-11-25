An employee of a Black River Falls convenience store was held against her will while money and merchandise were taken from the business on Thursday night, according to police.
Black River Falls police are seeking information on the robbery, which occurred at 9:37 p.m. at the Corner Store, 923 Main St.
Two men confronted a female employee who was taking garbage out as the store around closing time. One of the men implied he had a weapon, though he never showed one during the encounter, according to a news release.
One of the suspects took the employee's keys to the store and went inside while the other man waited with the worker inside her car.
When the suspect exited the store, he joined his accomplice and the employee in her vehicle. The two men had her drive a couple of blocks from the store and then the suspects fled on foot.
The business owner determined that cash and merchandise were stolen during the robbery. The robbers also took the woman's phone and purse, according to police.
The suspects are described as African-American men in their late 20s, both about 6 feet tall and wearing dark clothing at the time of the robbery.
People with information on the case can call the Black River Falls Police Department at 715-284-9155.