A 30-year-old Black River Falls woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 94 in southern Eau Claire County.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol:
The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes at 4:15 a.m. at milepost 82. The State Patrol, Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office and Strum-Unity Fire Department responded.
The woman, who was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The initial investigation indicates the vehicle lost control, entered the median, then crossed the eastbound lanes, went into the ditch and rolled several times.
The woman was ejected from the vehicle.
The woman's name is not being released pending notification of her family.