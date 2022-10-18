CHIPPEWA FALLS — Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley and Lee Brice will headline Country Jam USA next summer, as the festival moves to its new grounds on the north side of Eau Claire, in Chippewa County.
Jam general manager Kathy Wright said she put together the lineup with the goal of having a great debut in their nearly 160-acre site on the west side of Highway T, along 20th Avenue. The festival had been held in the town of Union for the past 33 years.
"We definitely wanted to make an impact, and have a big house-warming party," Wright said Tuesday. "We really wanted ot make a good, first impression."
The festival will be held July 20-22, 2023, with Bentley and Chris Janson on Thursday, Brice and Locash on Friday, with McGraw and Whiskey Myers closing out the festival on Saturday. Wright noted she has one slot for a to-be-announced act on each night.
McGraw was last at the festival in 2009, and Wright said they really targeted bringing him back.
"He's had a resurgence, in the 'Yellowstone' franchise," Wright said. "He's timeless."
Bentley last played at the festival in 2017, and she liked pairing him with Janson.
"(Bentley) consistently puts on a rockin' show. He just has a great level of enery," she said.
Brice also last played at the festival in 2014.
LoCash, who played every Country Jam from 2008 to 2019, will be back for their 13th show.
"They are just an old friend," Wright said. "Our fans love them, and it's great to have them back in the lineup."
While LoCash is a familiar returning act, Wright pointed out that Americana-flavored Whiskey Myers and up-and-coming female vocalists Lainey Wilson, Kameron Marlowe and Priscilla Block are all making their Jam debuts. They also have Drake Milligan, who recently competed on "America's Got Talent."
"That's really been our goal, to introduce you to someone who you hadn't seen before," Wright said.
Wright is confident the new site will be ready to go by next July.
"It's looking really good. We should be pouring concrete in the next two weeks," Wright said. "All of our electrical campsites are going in now."
The new grounds will actually feature a reduced number of reserved seating in front of the stage, with a renewed emphasis on standing room general admission tickets, which is what artists want, she said. They also are constructing a side stage building.
The plans eventually call for constructing an indoor event center to host weddings, small conventions, corporate events and other activities, allowing for year-round business on the site.
Country Jam closed on the purchase of the new site in January. The Eau Claire City Council voted unanimously in July to rezone the site. As part of the agreement, Coungry Jam will limit outdoor msuic events to a maximum of 20 per year, in response to neighbors' concerns about noise.