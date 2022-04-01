KNAPP — A 69-year-old bridge on U.S. 12 in Dunn County is slated to be replaced this year in a project that begins next week.
The Wilson Creek Bridge located west of Knapp has reached the end of its service life and needs to be replaced, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
Under a $1.67 million contract from the state, Pheifer Bros. Construction Co. of Neenah has been hired to replace the existing bridge as well as the asphalt approaches leading to it.
U.S. 12 will remain open to traffic during the project, but motorists will use a one-lane temporary bypass controlled by traffic signals while construction is under way.
The project is scheduled for completion in August.
