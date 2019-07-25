The state Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin setting girders for the new Plum Creek Bridge on Friday in Pierce County.
Five girders are to be set, meaning five separate 15-minute closures of U.S. 10. Traffic will be controlled with flagging operations, and motorists will allowed to clear between each girder setting.
The $1.7 million bridge reconstruction project began in May and is scheduled for completion in September.
For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and project updates in Wisconsin’s northwest region, visit the region's website, projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/, or follow @WisDOTnorthwest.