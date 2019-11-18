Demolition of a former church that ended its life as a gift shop and electronic parts store will impact downtown Eau Claire traffic on Friday.
The northbound right turn lane on North Farwell Street that leads onto East Madison Street will be closed starting in the morning due to the building demolition, according to a notice from the city's Engineering Department.
The turn lane and sidewalk next to the building are expected to reopen by the end of the day, according to the notice.
Belfry House of Gifts and Indianhead Electronic Supply, 312 N. Farwell St., vacated the building last month. Concordia Lutheran Church had created the building between 1928 and 1930. The growing church moved to the city's south side, and the two businesses moved into the downtown building in 1971.
The building is owned by Dave Savage, who co-owns and manages the neighboring Superior Auto Body, 301 N. Farwell St. After the former church is razed, the land will be used as additional parking for the auto body shop.