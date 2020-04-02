The spring bulk item pickup slated for this month has been canceled in Eau Claire County.
Coordinated by the county's recycling program, the twice-annual pickup week is when refuse haulers take furniture or other large items that customers leave curbside for disposal. During this time customers get at least one item taken away for free, though they may be charged by their hauler for additional items.
The spring pickup had been scheduled for the third week of April, but the county announced Thursday that it will be canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Canceling the pickup will limit drivers' potential exposure to the virus as well as maintain social distancing precautions for the two- to three-person teams that haulers use to lift the large items from curbside and put them into garbage trucks, according to a Facebook post from the recycling program.
The fall bulk pickup is tentatively scheduled for the first week in October, according to the county's website.