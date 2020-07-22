Eau Claire Transit suspended bus fares four months ago during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but will begin requiring riders to pay next month.
The city's public transportation service issued a public notice on Wednesday stating that fares will resume on Aug. 17.
Starting then, bus riders will be required to wear face masks and maintain at least six feet of separation between fellow passengers, the notice stated.
The city suspended collection of bus fares on March 20 to prevent close contact between bus drivers and riders making payment at fare boxes. That coincided with other measures used to prevent spreading COVID-19 on buses, including limited seating and regularly sanitizing each bus.
The full fare is $1.75 per ride, but there are reduced rates for children and low-income residents. Daylong and monthly passes also are available.
Bus passes can be purchased at all Festival Foods locations in Eau Claire. To buy passes at City Hall, public transit offices at 910 Forest St., and L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, people must first make an appointment.