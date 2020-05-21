Area businesses that agree to guidelines meant to reduce the chances of coronavirus spreading can now apply for a sticker for their storefront to advertise those measures.
The Chippewa Valley COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force announced its "Committed to Safety" business decal program on Thursday.
To qualify for the voluntary designation, businesses must agree to abide by orders issued by local, state and federal health officials, and apply guidelines set by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Those measures include maintaining social distancing, conducting meetings by phone or teleconference, training workers on using personal protective equipment, disinfecting surfaces and not allowing employees exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms to return to work.
Should a business receive a decal, but it later be proven that it is not making a good-faith effort to comply with the pledge, the task force may revoke its designation and require the sticker be taken down, according to a news release.
Businesses interested in applying for the program can go online to tinyurl.com/y7qgrase.