MADISON — Scammers have been sending official-looking letters to Wisconsin businesses to seek an excessive payment for a copy of a government-issued certificate, according to state officials.
The state Department of Financial Institutions is alerting businesses of the scam, which requests payment of $72.50 to receive a "certificate of status" — a document that only costs $10 to get from the state agency.
“These types of solicitations can mislead consumers into overpaying for documents that businesses can obtain from DFI directly,” DFI Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld said in a news release.
The mailers are designed to look like an invoice from the DFI or Better Business Bureau, but are not legitimate correspondence from either. The letter does state that "WI Certificate Service is not affiliated with any government or state agency and this is a solicitation for your business," but the DFI news release said that can easily be missed when quickly reading.
Recipients of the letter turned copies over to the BBB, which discovered that the address used by "WI Certificate Service" is actually a mailbox at a UPS Store in downtown Madison. Another red flag was that the toll-free phone number on the mailing is not in service.
Tuesday's news release advised businesses to scrutinize similar solicitations, notices and websites by comparing them to a list of the DFI's actual fees found online at wdfi.org/corporations/fees.