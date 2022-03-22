CADOTT — Louis Eslinger feels blessed to have a good, long career in law enforcement.
“I’ve been honored. I was given a special responsibility, a gift, to take care of the people, and I did,” Eslinger said. “I did a lot of things in my career to help people.”
Eslinger, 50, announced this week he will retire from law enforcement, after 31 years of service, on May 4. He has served as Cadott police chief since 2006.
A Stanley native, Eslinger graduated from Stanley-Boyd High School in 1990.
“That spring, I was already doing ride-alongs with the Stanley Police Department and the Chippewa Count Sheriff’s Department,” Eslinger said. “I was fascinated with the profession. I truly loved helping people. I’m a people person; I have that personality.”
Cadott Village Board President Anson Albarado said Eslinger told him about his impending retirement before he publicly announced it.
“I really think he’s been a really good chief for Cadott,” Albarado said. “I appreciate the stability he brought to the department. He really was an asset to the village. I think he did a good job.”
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk praised Eslinger and wished him well in retirement.
“It’s been a pleasure to work with Chief Eslinger in his 31-plus years in law enforcement,” Kowalczyk said. “The agencies that Louis has worked for greatly appreciated his personality, his common sense, and his ability to handle law enforcement matters.”
While Cadott is a small town, Eslinger has been involved in some major investigations, such as the 2010 homicide when William Ball shot and killed Kyle Ryba in Boyd, or a pair of armed robberies of the Cadott Miller Pharmacy in 2015. Ball committed suicide in jail after he was convicted in 2011. In the robbery cases, Ryan Lemke was convicted in 2016 and ordered to serve 8 1/2 years in prison.
“We deal with the same things (as large cities), just on a smaller scale,” he said. “It’s been an interesting career.”
Eslinger announced his retirement two months in advance of his final day on the job.
“I wanted to give the village additional time, and help them through the hiring process,” he said.
The Cadott Police Department includes Eslinger, two other full-time officers, and currently two part-time officers. He admits it has been challenging to retain part-time help.
“Law enforcement, in recent years, has taken a beating,” he said. “People aren’t going into the field anymore. It’s a large-scale problem throughout the state.”
Eslinger started in law enforcement in 1991 in the Stanley Police Department, where he worked for 17 years. He also was a reserve for the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department. Not only has Eslinger served as Cadott chief, he has been chief in Boyd. With his retirement, the Stanley Police Department will take over law enforcement duties in Boyd, he said.
His family owns the Stanley Theatre; Louis still operates it with his sisters Theresa Eslinger Pries and Gloria Eslinger, showing movies on weekends.
Eslinger isn’t sure what is next for him. He noted that the upcoming retirements of Kowalczyk, Chippewa County Chief Deputy Chad Holum, and Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer made him realize he was ready to move on.
“It’s just a good time, while I’m young,” Eslinger said. “I want to enjoy life while I can. It’s a good time for me to go — another adventure, another chapter.”