U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., announced Monday that grain and dairy farmer Les Danielson from Cadott will join her for President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.
Danielson, who farm Baldwin visited in 2018, has been farming for 30 years in northwest Wisconsin. A member of the Wisconsin Farmer’s Union, Danielson has witnessed firsthand as dairy farms have gone out of business throughout the state in recent years, including one only three miles from his farm in Cadott.
“Wisconsin farmers are a key driver of our agriculture economy and the backbone of our rural communities, but right now our farmers are facing a perfect storm of challenges that have threatened their businesses and our communities,” Baldwin said in a news release. “President Trump’s trade wars have hurt our Wisconsin economy and more than 1,900 dairy farms have gone out of business since he took office. I’ve met with farmers across the state, including Les, and they need President Trump to keep his promises and deliver results for them before it’s too late.”
For his part, Danielson said he is grateful for the invitation to the State of the Union and concerned about the future of agriculture for his children and dairy farmers.