Larose_Gary_073016-1

Larose

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 45-year--old Cadott man was sentenced Thursday to serve 3 1/2 years in prison for possession of meth.

Gary E Larose Jr., 26234 100th Ave., was convicted in Chippewa County Court. Judge Steve Gibbs said it is clear that Larose cannot quit his drug habit on his own.

  