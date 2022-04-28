CADOTT — A local pharmacy has agreed to pay a $20,000 fine to settle allegations made by the federal government that the business violated U.S. drug control laws contained in the Controlled Substances Act.
Cadott Miller Pharmacy entered into a settlement agreement, but denies the allegations against it, according to a news release sent Thursday by the office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O'Shea of the Western District of Wisconsin.
“Pharmacies that dispense controlled substances outside the course of professional pharmacy practice endanger the public, abuse their DEA registration, and violate federal law,” O’Shea stated in the news release.
The accusations stem from U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration inspections done between 2017 and 2019 of the Cadott pharmacy's operations.
The agency alleges the pharmacy filled combinations of controlled substances and medications that have no legitimate medical purpose, are highly addictive, and were specifically combined to create or enhance abusive and euphoric effects, the news release stated. The government also alleged the pharmacy dispensed controlled substances without valid prescriptions, provided unauthorized early refills, and dispensed Schedule II controlled substances for opioid dependence, which is prohibited by federal law.
The DEA ordered in December 2019 that the pharmacy's certificate allowing it to dispense controlled substances be suspended. The pharmacy voluntarily surrendered that registration in January 2020.
The amount of the fine announced Thursday was based on the pharmacy's inability to pay a substantial penalty based on a review of its financial circumstances, according to the news release.