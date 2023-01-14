CADOTT — The Cadott School District will ask voters to support a $9,965,000 referendum in the April election, with the money going toward renovations and an expansion of the high school/middle school building.

Superintendent Jenny Starck said the referendum would be paid off over 20 years. If it passes, it would mean a $3 annual increase on a home valued at $100,000, she said.

