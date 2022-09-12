A 74-year-old Cadott woman died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Cadott.
According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office:
The crash was reported at 9:39 a.m. at Highway X and 67th Avenue.
A pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old female was westbound on Highway X approaching the intersection with 67th Avenue.
A car driven by Bonnie J. Tripp was eastbound on 67th Avenue when the two vehicles collided at the intersection.
Tripp was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.
The crash is under investigation by the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Cadott Fire Department, Cadott and Chippewa Falls EMS, and the Chippewa County coroner.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.