A 22-year-old California man suffered serious leg injuries Monday evening in an ATV crash in Barron County.
A medical helicopter airlifted Nathan Sanchez of Long Beach from the scene of the four-wheeler crash in the town of Clinton to an area hospital.
Sanchez was driving an ATV when it failed to negotiate a turn and hit a tree, according to the Barron County sheriff's office.
The crash happened at 6:39 p.m. on a section of ATV trail east of Almena.
Speed and inexperience were contributing factors in the crash, the sheriff's office stated. A citation for unsafe ATV driving was issued.