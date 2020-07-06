A 49-year-old woman died following a Saturday night traffic crash in Barron County, but a prior medical issue could be the cause.
Tamara Staves of Cameron died at Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Barron after she had been pulled out of a vehicle that crashed near Chetek.
Initial investigation shows Staves had a possible medical issue prior to the crash, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office.
A bystander called the sheriff's office at 10:37 p.m. Saturday to report that a vehicle had gone off the road on Highway SS, just north of Chetek.