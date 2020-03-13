Following are cancellations reported to the Leader-Telegram because of the coronavirus public health emergency.
Immaculate Conception Parish Fish Boil, Friday, March 13. Event committee plans to meet again next week to discuss the situation and determine if it will cancel future fish boil events scheduled for March 27 and April 3.
Wisconsin Sport Show, March 20-22, at Chippewa Valley Expo Center. Questions to lisa@wisportshow.com. More information will be available at www.wisportshow.com.
"Meet the Vikings" event, March 21, Castlerock Museum, Alma.