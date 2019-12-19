An Eau Claire woman announced she plans to run in the spring election for an open at-large seat on the Eau Claire City Council.
Mai Xiong filed her declaration of candidacy for the April 7 election, seeking a two-year term to the seat vacated late last month when Laura Benjamin resigned.
"We can create equitable access to resources, bridge our cultural diversity and differences, and continue to demonstrate and encourage civic engagement through intentional policy," Xiong said in her campaign announcement sent to area media outlets. "I have the experience and determination to take on that challenge and get to work on creating solutions and building bridges to make Eau Claire even better than it is."
Earlier this year Xiong founded Hmong American Leadership and Economic Development, a group focused on building leadership and increasing economic prosperity for Hmong Americans. She also works as regional development director for Special Olympics Wisconsin and has served for four years on the board of directors for the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Associations.
Her work history also includes leadership roles in the financial industry and overseeing grants for housing programs and small businesses, according to her campaign.
Xiong has lived in Eau Claire for 14 years, is married to husband, Vee, and they are raising three school-age children.
Xiong had two of the three filings needed to get her name on the ballot turned into City Hall by Thursday afternoon, according to city clerk Carrie Riepl. The last form needed must have 100 to 200 signatures from city residents supporting her candidacy.
Other people have inquired about running for the April 7 election, but Riepl said Xiong was the first to return any forms.
Also on the spring ballot will be the election for a full three-year term for the City Council president. Incumbent Terry Weld has not yet filed nomination papers, but has announced he plans to run for re-election.
Eau Claire city residents interested in running for council have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 7 to return their nomination papers to City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.