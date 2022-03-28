EAU CLAIRE — A spring election candidate forum for Eau Claire City Council seats and two spots on the Eau Claire County Board will be Wednesday evening on the UW-Eau Claire campus.
The forum will be 5 to 7:15 p.m. in room 103 in the Hibbard Humanities Hall, 124 Garfield Ave.
Sponsored by the university's Student Senate, the forum will include questions asked by a moderator for candidates seeking local elected offices in the April 5 election.
Candidates running for five at-large seats on the City Council and in districts 18 and 22 on the County Board — all of which have university students as constituents — are featured in the forum.
For the City Council race, incumbent Kate Beaton, challengers Bob Carr, Charlie Johnson, Larry Mboga, Joshua Miller and Brian Trowbridge, and write-in candidate Mary Catherine Partlow all confirmed plans to attend. Incumbent Roderick Jones and newcomer Mark Richter had not responded to organizers' request for RSVPs by a Friday evening deadline.
Both candidates running for County Board District 18, which includes dormitories on the university's Upper Campus, plan to attend. They are incumbent Jim Dunning and challenger Matthew Lehner.
County Board District 22 incumbent Katherine Schneider, who is running unopposed, is also scheduled to appear. Her district includes the Third Ward neighborhood and a portion of downtown Eau Claire — both areas with rental housing commonly used by students.