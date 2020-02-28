Candidate forums for contested seats on the Altoona school board and Eau Claire City Council will take place in March to help voters made decisions in these local races on the April 7 ballot.
The three candidates for two open seats on the Altoona school board have been invited to participate in a Monday, March 9, candidates forum at Altoona High School. Candidates are incumbent Terry Neff and challengers Hillarie Roth and Gregg Weber. The forum begins at 6:30 p.m.
Candidates for Eau Claire City Council have been invited to participate in a Thursday, March 19, forum at 6:30 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Technical College's Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave. The council has one at-large seat to fill after the resignation of Laura Benjamin. Seeking the seat are Dale Poynter and Mai Xiong. Council president Terry Weld is unopposed in the April 7 election.
The forums are organized by the Leader-Telegram, WQOW-TV 18, Valley Media Works, Wisconsin Public Radio and the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce.
The events are free to the public and no advance registration is required.
A moderator will ask the candidates a series of questions developed by the media organizers on issues of importance to voters. The forums also will provide an opportunity for voters to interact informally with the candidates after the Q&A session.