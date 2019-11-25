Multiple people were injured and several vehicles were damaged Saturday evening by a car crash that ended in a rural Rice Lake restaurant's parking lot.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office, the crash began at about 6:07 p.m. when a Chevy Suburban driven by Brent Burns of Rice Lake failed to obey a stop sign at an intersection and collided with a Chevy Equinox driven by Dillen Metheny of Springbrook.
The two Chevys then careened into the parking lot of the Country Inn Supper Club, 2499 Highway SS, striking five other vehicles and the building itself.
Drivers Metheny and Burns were both taken to hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Justin Metheny, a passenger in the Equinox, was extracted from the vehicle and flown by medical helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth, Minn., for treatment of serious injuries.
Four people who were in a parked car that was hit by the colliding vehicles were checked by medical personnel and did not need treatment.
One person inside the restaurant suffered a minor injury from building debris caused by the crash.
Five vehicles were towed from the scene, a sheriff's office news release stated.