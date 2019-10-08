A car crashed into the front of the downtown Eau Claire post office Tuesday morning, shattering a large window but injuring no one.
The Eau Claire Police Department reported the collision happened at about 9:30 a.m. because the driver's foot slipped off the brake and onto the gas pedal while she was trying to park.
Though the post office, 225 E. Madison St., was open at the time, there were no injuries to customers, employees or the car's driver, according to the Police Department.
Photos on the Police Department's Facebook page show the car's front end partially in the post office entryway with shattered glass around it.
The post office remained open for business even with a car partially parked inside one of the large windows of its entryway. One photo shows customers at the postal counter just a couple of yards from car after broken glass had been swept to the sides of a hallway, clearing a path for people to safely walk.