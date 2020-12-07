EAU CLAIRE — Thieves have been stealing a valuable part off Toyota Priuses recently in Eau Claire, according to police.
Owners of those vehicles found the catalytic converter — a piece of the exhaust system that contains precious metals — have been removed from their cars when they've been parked outside.
The Eau Claire Police Department posted Monday on Facebook that it has had multiple reports of these thefts, primarily on the upper west side of the city.
The Facebook post also included a surveillance photo of a vehicle believed to be associated with the thefts — a silver 2006 Volvo S40 with a sunroof and Minnesota license plates.
Police urge Prius owners to take extra steps to keep their car in a secure location, namely a locked garage.