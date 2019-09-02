A suspect continues to be sought after an incident in which a vehicle crashed into a house early Monday in the town of Washington.
According to a news release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office:
At about 1:38 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of Blakeley Avenue for a reported car versus house crash. It was reported that a Hispanic male was still sitting in the vehicle.
When deputies arrived, it was determined the driver had just fled the scene on foot. It was also determined that the vehicle struck a parked car as well before driving into a yard and striking the home. With the assistance of the Altoona Police Department’s K-9 unit, the area was checked but the driver was not immediately located.
The home sustained foundational damage.
The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymous tip through Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at 715-874-TIPS (8477).