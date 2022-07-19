CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 61-year-old carnival worker has been arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in a vehicle after they left the Northern Wisconsin State Fair grounds Saturday.

Craig D. McPherson, who has a Georgia address and family in Illinois, appeared in Chippewa County Court on Tuesday on a possible charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child, where a $50,000 cash bond was set. McPherson is set to return to court Aug. 2.

