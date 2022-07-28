CHIPPEWA FALLS — The 61-year-old carnival worker accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in a vehicle after they left the Northern Wisconsin State Fair grounds has now been charged.

Craig D. McPherson, who has a Georgia address and family in Illinois, was charged Thursday in Chippewa County Court with sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 and second-degree sexual assault. Both charges carry a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, 15 years of extended supervision, and a $100,000 fine.

