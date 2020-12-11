EAU CLAIRE — A plan for future amenities in Eau Claire's largest park will be unveiled Thursday night in an online open house.
The Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry Division is hosting the open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom to give the public a look at the master plan for Carson Park.
City staff and the project's designer will show conceptual drawings developed from prior community input sessions and comments from park users.
A question-and-answer period will also be part of the two-hour open house.
Advance registration, even the day of the open house before it begins, is required by going to tinyurl.com/CarsonParkPIM.
Those unable to attend the online open house can call 715-839-4649 or email communityservices@eauclairewi.gov to share their comments on the park's future.