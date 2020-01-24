Online car dealership Carvana is expanding to Eau Claire, the Phoenix-based e-commerce company announced Thursday.
Carvana's recent establishment of a hub in Minneapolis helped it grow its market to the Chippewa Valley, including the ability to deliver a car as soon as the day after it is purchased through the online company.
Eau Claire is the fifth market in Wisconsin that Carvana has been doing business with. Madison, Green Bay, Appleton and Milwaukee already are served by the company that buys and sells used cars online.
"We've offered Wisconsin area residents our easy, transparent online car buying experience for nearly two years," Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO, said in a news release. "As we grow our presence in the state, Eau Claire provides us even more opportunity to show customers how much we believe in putting them in control of the purchase process."
Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 153 U.S. markets, according to the company.