EAU CLAIRE — CCFBank unveiled plans Thursday to replace its older branch office on Eau Claire's southeast side with a new, leaner building that includes numerous green technologies.
In coming weeks the bank will begin construction of a new 2,300-square-foot branch building next to the current 10,300-square-foot CCFBank building at 3625 Gateway Drive.
“Our current branch and administrative office at Gateway Drive greatly exceeds the amount of space we need to serve our customers at this location,” Stephen Bianchi, CCFBank president and CEO, said in a news release. “We’re building a more environmentally sustainable, modern and full service branch while also creating space for new development."
The new building will include geothermal heating, a high-efficiency cooling system, rooftop solar panels, low-flow plumbing fixtures and electrical equipment to keep energy use down.
In-person personal and business banking service services will be available in the new building, plus safety deposit boxes and drive-thru lanes wide enough to accommodate larger vehicles. The lobby also will have a technology bar to help customers learn about CCFBank's mobile and online banking services.
“The pandemic disruption allowed us to reimagine our land and building needs and focus on improvements to our customers’ experience,” stated Tyler Tomesh, CCFBank's chief banking officer.
The current branch building will remain open while the new one is under construction. When the new building is complete, the land where the old one stands will be split off and available for new commercial development.
The old building was previously a branch and administrative office for United Bank, which CCFBank acquired in October 2018. Operations and processing functions that had been done there were relocated to CCFBank's headquarters following the merger, leaving a building larger than necessary for the amount of staff still working at the Gateway Drive building.